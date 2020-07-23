Tropical Storm Hanna set to make landfall along South Texas coast Saturday

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to move across the central Gulf of Mexico this morning with winds of 40 mph and gust up to 50 mph. There has been more of a track shift to the south though with this latest update, bringing the system into Corpus Christi and areas just south into play by early Saturday afternoon at winds just shy of hurricane force. This track shift is a little more significant for our weather because it will likely mean slightly less rainfall than is currently being forecast and eliminate a wind, surge or flooding threat.