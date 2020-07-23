Three arrested for possessing stolen items

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three people were arrested following a multi-agency case to recover stolen property items in Allen Parish.
Oberlin police contacted Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a burglary suspect sought by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Olivia Curry, who was wanted out of Texas for armed robbery and was a suspect in a burglary investigation conducted by CPSO, was found at the Crossroads Inn in Oberlin along with two other people accused of possessing stolen items.
Curry, Deon Butler, and Davon Butler are accused of having possessed several bottles of prescription medication, firearms, and the stolen safe and ammunition that were stolen from a residence in Calcasieu Parish, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
The stolen items were discarded in a wooded area near a canal in Oberlin before officials arrived, but detectives were able to recover them. They will be returned to the rightful owner, Hebert said.
The three people were arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Jail.
