T.D. Eight headed for a TX landfall this weekend; Gonzalo set to become a hurricane in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 8 continues to churn its way through the central Gulf of Mexico this morning with winds of 35 mph. Not much has strengthening has occurred with this latest advisory with winds up a mere 5mph. There has been more of a track shift to the south though with this latest update, bringing the system into Corpus Christi area by Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Hanna with winds of 50 mph. This track shift is a little more significant for our weather because it will likely mean slightly less rainfall than is currently being forecast.
At some point on Friday, the storm could be upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna, but the impacts to Southwest Louisiana won’t change. We’re still looking at heavy rain as our primary concern through the weekend. In additional higher than normal tides, a heightened rip current risk in the Gulf, and some minor coastal flooding will be likely for Cameron Parish during times of high tide Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A Coastal Flood Advisory will likely be issued.
Now let’s discuss the rainfall aspect of this system. First, this will not be a stalling storm. It’s going to move on into the Texas coast and continue west-southwestward toward northern Mexico by Sunday. However, there will be a ton of tropical moisture lingering in the Gulf even after it departs, and a trough of low pressure lingering across the northern Gulf Coast which will aid in additional rain and storms likely on into early next week.
Preliminary rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible across Cameron Parish through the weekend. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible along the I-10 corridor and lower amounts of 1 to 2 inches across parts of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes. I think it’s unlikely that a Flash Flood Watch will be issued for our area, but there is a possibility of some localized flooding if we get any training of storms over the same locations in the tropical rain bands.
In the long range, rain chances stay elevated later into the weekend and next week, even as the system departs. Our moisture-laden air will combine with daytime heating to make scattered afternoon storms appear just like clockwork most of next week as well.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Atlantic toward the southern Windward Islands as of Thursday morning. It’s still on track to become our first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season later today or Friday. It will move on toward the west, heading toward the southern Windward Islands by this weekend, with further development beyond this weekend likely limited by a decent amount of wind shear that will likely tear the storm apart by next week.
Currently, most computer models do not bring Gonzalo into the Gulf of Mexico, but we’ll obviously be watching this system closely as well over the next several days, and we won’t write off Gonzalo as being a non-issue until it completely dissipates next week. Long range models keep the central Atlantic a hot bed for tropical development into the early part of Augusts, so we’re certainly gearing up for some much busier weeks ahead!
