T.D. Eight headed for a TX landfall this weekend; Gonzalo set to become a hurricane in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 8 continues to churn its way through the central Gulf of Mexico this morning with winds of 35 mph. Not much has strengthening has occurred with this latest advisory with winds up a mere 5mph. There has been more of a track shift to the south though with this latest update, bringing the system into Corpus Christi area by Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Hanna with winds of 50 mph. This track shift is a little more significant for our weather because it will likely mean slightly less rainfall than is currently being forecast.