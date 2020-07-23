SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2020.
Donovan Cole Brisby, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Austin Bell II, 44, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; aggravated battery; simple battery; aggravated property damage; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Mistyann Flores, 37, Pasadena, TX: Property damage between $1,00 and $50,000; resisting an officer.
Dusty Keith Jinks, 24, Sulphur: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; keeping a disorderly place.
Hailey Delayne Pitre, 32, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; harassment; contempt of court.
James Odell Perkins, 45, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Lee Landreneau, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
James Carl Trahan, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.
Douglas Craig Savoy, 59, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Ray Miller III, 30, DeQuincy: Out of state detainer.
Michael Lamar Gardiner, 27, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Christine Marie Gotch, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.
Damarcus Ray Garrett, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Quinton Denial Pappillion Jr., 27, Bossier City: Probation violation.
Kevin Lawrence Riche, 34, Sulphur: Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedul IV drug; theft under $1,000.
