SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2020
July 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2020.

Donovan Cole Brisby, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Austin Bell II, 44, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; aggravated battery; simple battery; aggravated property damage; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Mistyann Flores, 37, Pasadena, TX: Property damage between $1,00 and $50,000; resisting an officer.

Dusty Keith Jinks, 24, Sulphur: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; keeping a disorderly place.

Hailey Delayne Pitre, 32, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; harassment; contempt of court.

James Odell Perkins, 45, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Lee Landreneau, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

James Carl Trahan, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Douglas Craig Savoy, 59, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Ray Miller III, 30, DeQuincy: Out of state detainer.

Michael Lamar Gardiner, 27, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Christine Marie Gotch, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.

Damarcus Ray Garrett, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).

Quinton Denial Pappillion Jr., 27, Bossier City: Probation violation.

Kevin Lawrence Riche, 34, Sulphur: Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedul IV drug; theft under $1,000.

