Special LC City Council meeting on South’s Defenders monument set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Those who want the South’s Defenders monument removed asked the Lake Charles City Council to consider taking a stand. Even though it’s up to the Calcasieu Police Jury, whether the statue stays or goes, Council decided to hold a special meeting to take up the issue. Council Vice President Rodney Geyen is among many who would like to see the statue removed and relocated somewhere, such as a museum. He made the motion for the council to consider a resolution asking the police jury to remove it and to hold a public hearing about it.