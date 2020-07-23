Special LC City Council meeting on South’s Defenders monument set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Across the country, confederate monuments are being removed or torn down and one in Lake Charles could be the next to go. It sits on the lawn at the old, historic Calcasieu Courthouse.
Those who want the South’s Defenders monument removed asked the Lake Charles City Council to consider taking a stand. Even though it’s up to the Calcasieu Police Jury, whether the statue stays or goes, Council decided to hold a special meeting to take up the issue. Council Vice President Rodney Geyen is among many who would like to see the statue removed and relocated somewhere, such as a museum. He made the motion for the council to consider a resolution asking the police jury to remove it and to hold a public hearing about it.
“It is obvious that we want it to be removed and we are voting and sending a resolution in regard to that with the hopes that it will be removed. We are trying to fall in line with what’s happening across the country. They’re having statues and that sort of thing removed and that is what we are proposing to do,” said Geyen.
One of those who spoke fervently urging the council to take a stand is Pastor Braylon Harris who likens the issue to a newly married man who wants to display a picture of his ex in the house with his new wife.
“The reality, I think all of us know the answer to it is, you take that picture off the wall. As valuable as that person may be, as great as the memories of that person may be, you do not let an espousal to a divorced idea detrimentally impact your current relationship,” said Harris.
But there is opposition to removing the statue and one opposed is local historian Mike Jones who says it never meant anything negative.
“It was important for the north and south to get along and work together for the good of all and ever since then the only thing it’s ever stood for is peace, reconciliation, and a war memorial to the veterans who fought in that war and I also feel like it represents all southern soldiers who have fought in all the wars since then,” said Jones.
“These soldiers were defending their homes and families, and deserve to be forever remembered with honor and respect. I don’t know where my great, great grandfather is buried so to me, the monument is like a holy memorial not only to the fallen soldiers of the past but of the present as well. It’s the South’s Defenders monument, not a confederate monument and that represents everybody,” he said.
Jones hopes those who want to keep the statue will get a fair hearing.
That special meeting will be at 5:30 next Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Lake Charles City Hall.
The exact wording of the item as it appears on the agenda is as follows:
A resolution of the City Council of the City of Lake Charles requesting the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury consider the removal of the South’s Defenders Memorial Monument from the front lawn of the Old Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.
