Invasive species of snail adversely affecting crawfish, rice crops in Louisiana

“It is imperative that each of us works diligently to protect Louisiana from these pests. Pests often find their way into the ecosystem by people releasing aquatic animals and ornamental plants in areas they should not,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “I urge everyone to be mindful of the damage that can be done when non-native pests and plants are introduced into the environment. Take the giant salvinia, for example. It is an exotic fern from South America that is fast-growing and has wreaked havoc on lakes and ponds by destroying native plants that provide food for animals and also clogs the waterways.”