SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - You may have noticed Little Food Pantries around the Lake area.
David Spicer, the 2018 president of the Sulphur Community Impact Program, says the organization had received lots of requests from the community for food donations. So, when they received a donation of their own they know just what to do with it.
“I think these blessing boxes or what we call Free Little Pantries was kind of the best model to have food easily accessible to the public and those who need it most. Just a bunch of high schoolers putting together a project with the support of Tellurian.”
Food items such as canned goods, baking supplies, and water are always a good start. But Spicer says there are other items the community is in need of as well.
“We definitely encourage a hearty meal as well as for hygiene. Shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap.”
Spicer says this project was made possible from the help of the community including local churches and schools that house the Free Little Pantries.
“We partnered with churches and schools because they have a lot of voice in the community. We were surprised when it launched in our subsequent years of high school and then me now graduating, really surprised with the community support.”
Tom Bruce, the associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Sulphur, says the Free Little Pantry is a great asset to the community, allowing people to get what they need when they need it.
“I think it’s always nice to drive by, seeing someone putting in or taking out from the pantry. I think that’s the most rewarding part,” he explained. “I had never heard of the idea until David came and talked to me about it. This was an on-demand situation where the community can give to it at will, and folks, as they need it, can come up to it anonymously. Jesus said if you do these things for the least of these without any thought of what you would get in return, you’ve done it for Him, so we are very encouraged by the generosity of the community.”
The Blessing Boxes are located in various spots around our area.
Here is a list of the Free Little Pantries we found:
Sulphur:
- Our Lady’s School on Cypress St.
- Maplewood Chruch of Christ on Beverly Place
- First Baptist Church of Sulphur on S. Huntington St.
- Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church on N. Claiborne St.
Moss Bluff:
- The corner of N Perkins Ferry Rd. and Stafford St.
- Bronco Ln. by the Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Charles:
- Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church
- St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
