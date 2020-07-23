The Free Little Pantry

“I think it’s always nice to drive by, seeing someone putting in or taking out from the pantry. I think that’s the most rewarding part,” he explained. “I had never heard of the idea until David came and talked to me about it. This was an on-demand situation where the community can give to it at will, and folks, as they need it, can come up to it anonymously. Jesus said if you do these things for the least of these without any thought of what you would get in return, you’ve done it for Him, so we are very encouraged by the generosity of the community.”