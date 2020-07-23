Former coach convicted of prohibited conduct with student 17 years or older

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former non-faculty coach at South Beauregard High School has been convicted of having prohibited conduct with a student.
Judge Martha O’Neal convicted Stephen Hodges on Monday of prohibited conduct between an educator and a student. The misdemeanor charge occurs when the student is 17 years or older but less than 21 years old, and carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.
O’Neal sentenced Hodges to a suspended term of six months in the parish jail and two years of active probation. Hodges must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.
The trial lasted two days - although those days were split up by several months. The trial’s first day was Feb. 5, but did not reconvene until Monday, July 20. The court was closed part of that time due to COVID-19.
The state Attorney General’s office tried the case due to a conflict with the Beauregard District Attorney’s Office.
