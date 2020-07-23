FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers around, heavier rain from the tropics into Friday and Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few showers and storms this afternoon, but the overall coverage is less that what we saw during our Wednesday. We are still tracking Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf, which will bring the potential for tropical downpours as we head into Friday and Saturday.
Overall we are dealing with less rain today than what we saw for Wednesday, but rain chances will be sticking around through the evening and into the overnight as we continue to see tropical moisture being brought in from Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf. Temperatures are warm as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds as highs have climbed into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. We slowly see temperatures falling overnight back into the lower 80′s through the evening and lows will be starting out in the middle and upper 70′s for Friday morning. Rain chances will be on the increase as we head into Friday afternoon as tropical downpours will be more widespread. We are expected to see Hanna forming in the Gulf over the next day or so, but I’ll stress that even if it does become a named storm the impacts for Southwest Louisiana won’t be changing as rain is our biggest impact.
Into the weekend we will continue to watch the Tropical system working its way to the west and making landfall on the Texas Coastline somewhere along the lines of Corpus Christi according to the latest guidance. Either way tropical downpours will continue to be around through Saturday and into Sunday and plenty of moisture will be brought in from the Gulf. Keep the rain gear handy for the weekend and we will see breaks in between the rain brands, but any outdoor activities will definitely need an alternative plan to be moved indoors. Overall rainfall totals will vary from north to south with 1-2 inches likely from Vernon to the I-10 Corridor and 1-3 inches for I-10 south with localized higher amounts especially at the coastline. The exact track will depend on the rain totals, if the storm moves father south we will see less rain and if it’s more north then we may see more rain.
Rain chances will continue to be around through next week as well slowly diminishing as we head into late week. As for the rest of the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is still forecast to become the first hurricane of the season. It poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana in the coming days as it’s projected to weaken, but we will continue to monitor the storm as it moves west. Stay tuned to the KPLC 7StormTeam for the latest updates.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
