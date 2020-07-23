FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers around, heavier rain from the tropics into Friday and Saturday

Overall we are dealing with less rain today than what we saw for Wednesday, but rain chances will be sticking around through the evening and into the overnight as we continue to see tropical moisture being brought in from Tropical Depression Eight in the Gulf. Temperatures are warm as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds as highs have climbed into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. We slowly see temperatures falling overnight back into the lower 80′s through the evening and lows will be starting out in the middle and upper 70′s for Friday morning. Rain chances will be on the increase as we head into Friday afternoon as tropical downpours will be more widespread. We are expected to see Hanna forming in the Gulf over the next day or so, but I’ll stress that even if it does become a named storm the impacts for Southwest Louisiana won’t be changing as rain is our biggest impact.