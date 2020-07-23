FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes on Gulf this week; soggy stretch ahead for SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our system in the Gulf upgraded to a tropical depression, further strengthening to a tropical storm is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours as it approaches the central Texas coastline by Saturday. Rain chances will go up for Southwest Louisiana, but it won’t be until Friday that we notice a big uptick in the rain.
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a east to northeasterly wind between 10 and 15 mph. This may briefly bring humidity values down slightly, at least temporarily until our southeasterly flow returns on Friday, but it will also help limit our rain chances today. We see a few showers on radar to our east, and those cloud move through briefly this afternoon and evening, but no more than a quick passing shower is expected today.
Rain chances go up much higher for Friday as our winds turn back onshore and more frequent bands of tropical downpours move through the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times on Friday, but these bands of rain will likely come intermittently through the day, with breaks in between. Just be prepared tomorrow for a downpour at any time during the day, but don’t expect it to rain continuously all day.
More numerous showers and storms will continue into Saturday as storm, likely named Hanna at point, makes a landfall near the central Texas coast, somewhere closer to Corpus Christi, sending bands of tropical showers up the Gulf and through the day off and on through the day. Again, these could be briefly heavy at times, and the southeasterly flow could result in some minor coastal flooding during times of high tide along the Cameron coast Friday, Saturday and even into Sunday.
While the remnants of the storm continue westward through Texas on Sunday, a piece of tropical energy will hang out along the upper Gulf Coast and fester before moving northward across the state into early next week. All this means for us will be a continued threat of more rain Sunday, Monday and likely into Tuesday as well before some drier conditions return later on next week.
Meanwhile, we’re also monitoring Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic, set to become our first Atlantic hurricane of 2020 later today. We’ll monitor this storm closely as it moves through the Lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea over the weekend, but the long-term future of Gonzalo remains uncertain as wind shear likely significantly weakens the system by early next week. There is still no guarantee it will survive by the time it could potentially reach the Gulf, but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely by next. As of now, it poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
In summary, we’ll be monitoring our Gulf system closely as it approaches the Texas coast by Saturday, with impacts for Southwest Louisiana coming from the heavy rain threat that will exist through the weekend. Coastal parishes could see between 3 and 6 inches of rain through the weekend, with locations along the I-10 corridor receiving between 2 and 4 inches and northern parishes between 1 and 2 inches. With this being spread out over a few days, the flood threat is minimal. Some minor coastal flooding during times of high tide for Cameron Parish through the weekend will also be possible along with a higher rip current threat in the Gulf water this weekend.
It is hurricane season afternoon, so always be prepared and stay tuned to KPLC for the latest on the tropics all season long!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
