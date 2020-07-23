FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes on Gulf this week; soggy stretch ahead for SW Louisiana

In summary, we’ll be monitoring our Gulf system closely as it approaches the Texas coast by Saturday, with impacts for Southwest Louisiana coming from the heavy rain threat that will exist through the weekend. Coastal parishes could see between 3 and 6 inches of rain through the weekend, with locations along the I-10 corridor receiving between 2 and 4 inches and northern parishes between 1 and 2 inches. With this being spread out over a few days, the flood threat is minimal. Some minor coastal flooding during times of high tide for Cameron Parish through the weekend will also be possible along with a higher rip current threat in the Gulf water this weekend.