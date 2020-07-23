Astros set for opening day game against Mariners on Friday

The Astros enter the 2020 season with the same core group of players that led them to a 2019 American League Championship Pennant. During the 2019 season, the Astros set a franchise record with 107 wins, won their third consecutive AL West Division championship, and became the fifth team in MLB history to win 100-plus games in three consecutive seasons. The Astros led the Majors in run differential for the second-consecutive season with a club-high mark of +280, led the Majors in slugging percentage, posted the fewest offensive strikeouts in the league, and recorded more strikeouts than any pitching staff in the league.