SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2020.
Jessie Lee Davis Jr., 44, Elton: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule III drug; trespassing.
Jimmy Ray Bingham Jr., 29, Homeless: Trespassing; resisting an officer.
Sherees Rae Franklin, 39, Marque, TX: Property damage under $1,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; broken tail lamps; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.
Steven Wayne Landry, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (9 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Terrane Predium, 43, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; driver must be licensed; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon; cruelty to juveniles; third-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clifford Ray Washington, 53, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Nicole Marie Woods, 32, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Colby Alton McDaniel, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; first offense possession of a stolen firearm.
Clinton Joseph Holladay, 20, Starks: First offense cyberstalking; obstruction of orders.
Kevin Dean Barber, 59, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Danae Nicole Williams, 22, Buras: Criminal mischief.
Marcus Gerald Nance Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic battery.
Matthew Ray Francisco, 38, Lake Charles: Mingling harmful substances; possession of a Schedule I drug; battery; trespassing; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Isaiah Jeremy Giles, 26, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Christian River Paris, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Arthur Percy Grandpre, 50, New Orleans: Domestic abuse; aggravated second-degree battery.
John Robert East, 51, Hackberry: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Till Kirk Archangel, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ervin Melancon Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; strangulation.
Shallie Paige Miller, 25, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Donald Ray King Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape; oral sexual battery; sexual battery.
