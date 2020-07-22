Southland plans to ‘proceed with 2020 football season as scheduled'

“We are going to split our team up into two different locker rooms so we are not maximizing the space in one area. We’ll do as much in everything that is recommended to us by the protocol of our medical task force and the CDC. I think if we are able to do that and we can play a season, I’d love to,” said Wilson. “For some of these young men, it’s their senior year and I don’t want them to lose that and they don’t want to lose that. If it can be prevented, we’d like to play it.”