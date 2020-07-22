Qualified candidates for Calcasieu Nov. 3 ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following candidates have qualified for the Calcasieu ballot for the November 3, 2020, election.
Candidates will be added to the list below once they file paperwork to qualify at the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court.
U. S. Senator
- John Paul Bourgeois (No Party)
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
- “Rob” Anderson (Democrat)
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 1C
- “Ron” Ware (Democrat)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. F
- Derrick D. Kee (Democrat)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
- Kendrick J. Guidry (Democrat)
- Bobby Holmes (Democrat)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. J
- Brent Hawkins (Democrat)
- Sa’Trica’ Williams (Democrat)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
- Guy Bradberry (Republican)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
- Robert L. Wyatt (Democrat)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. A
- William Mitchell “Mitch” Redd (Republican)
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
District Judge 14th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Magistrate Judge 14th Judicial District Court
- Michael McHale (Democrat)
District Attorney 14th Judicial District Court
- Stephen Dwight (Republican)
City Judge City Court, City of Sulphur
- Harry Fontenot Jr. (Republican)
City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lake Charles
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
City Judge City Court, Division B, City of Lake Charles
- Hope Wyatt Buford (Republican)
- Ron Richard (Democrat)
City Marshal City Court, City of Lake Charles
- Karl Gillard (Republican)
- Brad Harris (Republican)
City Marshal City Court, City of Sulphur
- Glenn Berry (Republican)
- Brandon Dever (Republican)
- Vaughn Ehrman (Republican)
- Jack E. Hebert (Republican)
- Nicholas Nezat (Republican)
Member of School Board District 5
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
- Curtis Arceneaux (Republican)
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
- Christopher “Chris” Jowers (Independent)
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
- No candidates have qualified at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.