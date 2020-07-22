Ochsner CHRISTUS announces free community COVID-19 testing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ochsner Health is providing free community COVID-19 testing in the Lake Charles area starting Friday.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older at the following site:
You do not need to have symptoms to be tested. You do not need a doctor’s order to get tested, but you are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status, Ochsner Health said. The goal is to provide test results via the MyChart patient portal.
Testing is available at CHRISTUS Senior Activity Center in Lake Charles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until all 100 test kits have been utilized for the day.
Those interested in testing are encouraged to arrive early due to the limited number of test kits available daily, Ochsner Health said.
For information on community testing, click HERE.
