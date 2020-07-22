Southwest Louisiana at the National BETA Convention

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Due to the pandemic, BETA clubs across the nation participated in their National BETA Convention virtually this year showcasing their skills in art, marketing, academics, and more.
Ashley Taylor, who sponsors the Moss Bluff Middle Jr. BETA club, explained what BETA club is all about, “Beta Club is a national academic organization. A lot of things that our club focuses on is serving the community, character-building activities, and then we also participate in the competitions for district, state, and national level.”
And during the national convention, several students from right here in Southwest Louisiana earned spots in the top ten placements in several categories.
“There were 10 Southwest Louisiana schools that placed in the top 10 at national convention this year,” says Taylor. “Those schools were Kinder High School, Welsh High School, Sulphur High School, Sam Houston High school, Moss Bluff Middle, St. Margaret Catholic School, S. J. Welsh Middle, W. W. Lewis, Grand Lake High School, and Prien Lake Elementary had a winner as well.”
Alexis Nichols is one of the local Moss Bluff students that placed in the convention, “I got fourth place at nationals! I do contortion dance, contortion/dance routine. A lot of people say it hurts them to watch me, but to me, it’s just really fun to look at the audience and hear their reactions.”
And one group of students even took home the big prize.
Taylor says, “Students at Moss Bluff Middle School, they competed in living literature. Basically, they are required to create a set from a scene from a book that they chose. They have competed in this category for four years and this is the first year they were able to actually place as grand champions!”
“They were really excited just to be able to have some closure to close out their school year,” says Taylor. “In a way just to see what they were actually able to accomplish. To see so many of our students from the area, you know, not only to be able to compete but competing and winning is absolutely astounding.”
Two students, Janey and Kate Mueller, told us how excited they were to win.
“We were both statues,” explained Janey. “The highlights and low lights were all handpainted. The hair is hand-knitted and painted on top for the highlights.”
“It was very rewarding,” says Kate. “You know, we worked so hard as a club and as a team. We had this goal set for a long time and it just felt good to finally achieve it!”
KPLC congratulates all the students who earned top ten placement recognition at the convention.
Here is a list of all the awards that students from Southwest Louisiana received:
St. Margaret Catholic School
- 9th place -Book Battle Jr Beta
Sulphur High
- 4th place - Service Snapshot
Moss Bluff Jr. Beta Club
- 2nd place - Club Trading Pin
- 5th place - Lead Outside The Box
- Grand Champion - Living Literature
- 4th place - Performing Arts: Solo, Duo, Trio
- 6th place - Portfolio
Individual Awards
- Addison Mills, Moss Bluff Middle - 5th place - Mixed Media Jr Beta
- Avery Simon, W. W. Lewis Middle - 7th place - Black and White Photography Jr Beta
- Michael Gay, Grand Lake High School - 4th place - Fiber Arts Jr Beta
- Taylor Brown, S. J. Welsh Middle - 6th place - Jewelry Jr Beta
- Adysin Estes, Sam Houston High - 10th place - Recyclable Arts Division I
- Abbiegayle Long, Kinder High - 2nd place - Recyclable Arts Division II
- Austin Trahan, Welsh High - 6th place - Agriscience 12th Grade
- Jael Ruiz, Sam Houston High - 3rd place - Spanish 10th Grade
- Lianne Montelibano, Sam Houston High - Grand Champion - Poetry Division I
- Tyreona Frank, Welsh High - 5th place - Onsite Drawing Division II
- Jolie Faulk, Prien Lake Elementary - 2nd place Social Studies 5th Grade
