McNeese picked fifth in 2020 Southland football preseason poll

After back-to-back five-loss campaigns, Sam Houston State is seeking a return to the postseason. Nicholls (9-5, 7-2 SLC) claimed a share of the league crown for the second-straight season, defeating North Dakota at home in the opening round before falling in the second round to eventual national champion North Dakota State. Southeastern Louisiana (8-5, 6-3 SLC) returned to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014, topping Villanova in the first round but losing to Montana in the second round.