Local bar owners and patrons protest against bar re-closure

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In Louisiana, some bar owners feel they have been treated unfairly during the COVID-19 pandemic as they were forced to close, while other businesses stay open.
At Center Stage on Ryan Street, bar owners and their supporters have gathered to protest the way they have been treated.
They began arriving around noon to convey their plight to those in power but have been inside preparing.
Owners and bar patrons feel it's unfair for bars to be forced closed while other businesses are open.
Rebecca Trahan, a bartender at Kaligah's in Sulphur, wants to get back to work and does not think the virus is a problem. "I'm really not worried about it. My bar followed guidelines when we were open, and I have not gotten one hint of being sick. None of the people who come to the bar every day, the regulars, none of them have gotten sick. So, I'm really not concerned about it as long as we keep following, then we should be able to open," she said.
Jeremy Trahan, a server, also believes bars have been singled out, and it's unfair for those that follow the rules.
“It’s causing a lot of business owners to either go out of business or not be able to pay their bills. There were some cases in bars but not to the point where it should be shut down,” he said. “Most bar owners followed the regulations above and beyond what they were supposed to do, and those businesses shouldn’t have been hurt because of other businesses.”
Mayor Nic Hunter didn't know about the protest, but says he understands their frustration and admits there are no easy answers.
Hunter believes if everyone takes preventive measures seriously bars and other businesses could reopen.
