Local bar owners and patrons protest against bar re-closure

Rebecca Trahan, a bartender at Kaligah's in Sulphur, wants to get back to work and does not think the virus is a problem. "I'm really not worried about it. My bar followed guidelines when we were open, and I have not gotten one hint of being sick. None of the people who come to the bar every day, the regulars, none of them have gotten sick. So, I'm really not concerned about it as long as we keep following, then we should be able to open," she said.