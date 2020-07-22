Lake Charles Police investigating fatal hit and run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run by a pick-up truck in Lake Charles, according to Lake Charles Police.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 14 and I-210 in reference to a pedestrian being hit under the overpass at 11:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
During the initial investigation of the scene, officers determined that the victim was walking across the roadway in the northbound lanes of Hwy 14 when he was struck by either a metallic silver or white “dually” pick-up truck. After the pedestrian was hit, the driver of the truck did not stop and continued driving north on Hwy 14.
The victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance but later died as a result of his injuries.
The Lake Charles Police Office asks anyone with information relating to this hit and run to contact lead investigator Sgt. Scott Dougherty at 337-491-1456 ext. 5427 or by email at sdougherty@cityoflc.us.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.