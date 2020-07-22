Lake Charles native Wade LeBlanc to start opening weekend for the Orioles

BALTIMORE, Md. (KPLC) - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlac will start Sunday’s game against the Red Sox according to the Orioles website. LeBlanc will pitch against right-hander Ryan Weber.
The Lake Charles native will start game three of the series following a good showing at the Orioles summer camp.
LeBlanc signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles in January following a two-year stint with the Seattle Mariners. Over the last two years with Seattle, the Barbe alum is 15-12 with a 4.57 ERA in 58 appearances. He’s made 35 starts during that time racking up 222 strikeouts while only walking 71.
