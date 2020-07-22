Lake Charles Memorial doctor featured in Men’s Health

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Emergency Medicine Doctor Joseph Gallien was featured on Men’sHealth.com, sharing his experience on fighting against COVID-19 both as a doctor and a patient.
Gallien, 31, was an ER resident in New York when he got tested positive for COVID, experiencing symptoms such as headaches, fever, respiratory distress and loss of appetite.
He said it’s hard to say how he got it, considering how the ER would see upwards of 50 patients a day who were sick enough to be hospitalized, according to the article.
“By that point, I had tons of exposure to these patients,” Gallien said. “It’s unclear whether it was the overall exposure or one incident with a critically ill patient. Nearly half of my resident class ended up contracting COVID—but not everyone had as severe symptoms as me.”
Gallien discussed issues within health care, focusing on minority communities and understanding patients from low socioeconomic backgrounds.
“What we have come to find is that these individuals are more vulnerable to health-care-related problems,” Gallien said. “One, they may not have health insurance altogether. Two, they tend not to see a health-care provider until the last minute, because they try to deal with it themselves. And three, their lack of health literacy can make it hard for them to understand what their physician is saying.”
Gallien now works at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
“At the end of the day, it’s a blessing to have had that experience to be able to now be back at work and share my experience with some of my patients and knowingly that I completely understand where they are coming from and how they feel.”
