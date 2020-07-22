Lake Area natives react to SWAC’s decision to postpone fall football season

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Lake Area natives that that play or coach for teams in the SWAC are reacting to Monday’s decision for the conference to postpone the fall football season.
Lake Arthur alum and Texas Southern sophomore Tavaris Achane said while the initial news stung, he realizes all that went into the decision.
“It kind of hurt because I know every football player doesn’t want their season to be postponed or canceled,” admitted Achane. “It definitely hurt, but at the same time, you have to think about this pandemic going on.”
Achane’s defensive coordinator Jeffery Ceasar praised SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland on getting a plan in place so schools could still play football this season. The Lake Charles-Boston graduate is happy to have a goal to work for.
“It makes you see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. For all of the work that the guys have put in... to know there still is an opportunity to play football lets you know your work will not go in vain. It makes you feel good about it to know that you have a chance and opportunity to play,” said Ceasar. “Who knows in January what will happen, but at least you have something to look forward to.”
Some players, like LaGrange alum Kevin Victorian, are hopeful that because of the delay to the season, some protocols may not be as rigid.
“I was 50-50 about it. I knew if we would have played this fall it wouldn’t have been the same regardless. We would have had to go through too many protocols. We wouldn’t be as free as we’re used to being. I would have been irritated probably if we would have played in the fall,” admitted Victorian, a Prairie View A&M defensive end. “Because if it’s not going to be normal, I’m good [with not playing]. It’s already a tough game to play without having to go through those protocols.”
All-in-all SWAC student-athletes are now excited to get back on the gridiron in January. Southern’s Jakoby Pappillion is relieved to still get his senior season.
“As you know [the coronavirus] has taken its toll. Everything has been going a little slow,” said Pappillion, a Barbe graduate. “They had already cut half our season anyway, so hopefully we can just pick up where we left off in the spring and go from there.”
