Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic; system in the Gulf could become Hanna this week

With a movement toward the west into the central Gulf of Mexico, some further strengthening is possible, and our rain chances will be on the increase by Friday and Saturday. We’re expecting to see some of the outer periphery rain bands start to move through by Thursday afternoon, but they will become more frequent Friday and Saturday and could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to our area with isolated totals of over 4 inches through this weekend for areas closer to the coast.