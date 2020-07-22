Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic; another Gulf system set to bring heavy rain to SW LA later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Development chances continue increase for a tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico, now being referred to as Invest 91L and expected to be further investigated by a flight from the hurricane hunters today.
The National Hurricane Center now gives this area a 50% chance of tropical development this week, but impacts to Southwest Louisiana have not changed, regardless of whether a tropical depression or a tropical storm develops. If so, it would be named Hanna.
With a movement toward the west into the central Gulf of Mexico, some further strengthening is possible, and our rain chances will be on the increase by Friday and Saturday. We’re expecting to see some of the outer periphery rain bands start to move through by Thursday afternoon, but they will become more frequent Friday and Saturday and could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to our area with isolated totals of over 4 inches through this weekend for areas closer to the coast.
Additionally, higher than normal tides on Friday and Saturday could create some minor coastal flooding for Cameron Parish during times of high tide both days. The greatest impacts from this system will stay well to our south, and with our area not having seen significant rains in the past few weeks, flooding does not appear to be a big threat even with some of the heavier rain we see at times.
In the long range, rain chances stay elevated later into the weekend and next week, even as the system departs. Our moisture-laden air will combine with daytime heating to make scattered afternoon storms appear just like clockwork most of next week as well.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo has also developed in the central Atlantic this morning. It will churn toward the west, heading toward the southern Windward Islands by this weekend, with further development beyond this weekend likely limited by a decent amount of wind shear that will likely tear the storm apart by next week.
Currently, computer models do not bring Gonzalo into the Gulf of Mexico, but we’ll obviously be watching this system closely as well over the next several days. Long range models keep the central Atlantic a hot bed for tropical development into the early part of Augusts, so we’re certainly gearing up for some much busier weeks ahead!
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.