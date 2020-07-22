Five arrested in shooting at McMillan Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five people are under arrest following a July 13 shootout at McMillan Park, authorities say.
None of the suspects live in the area of McMillan Park, which is in the 300 block of Goos Boulevard, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.
The Lake Charles Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 8 p.m. on July 13, Kirkum said.
Video surveillance revealed a large group of suspects firing handguns at one another, Kirkum said. While no one was hit, officers discovered many bullet holes in an office building and an apartment complex nearby.
Detectives were able to identify four adult males and one juvenile male present during the shooting, Kirkum said. The adult males were identified as Roche’ Jackson, Dedrick Richmond, Trevis Dean, and Larry Lee Jr. The juvenile also allegedly had a handgun in his possession when he was apprehended.
The juvenile will be arrested for illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
· Larry James Lee Jr., 19, of Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons, possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with firearm. Bond: $85,000.
· Roche Royalle Jackson, 22, of Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons, possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with firearm. Bond: $90,000.
· Dedrick Jermaine Richmond, 25, of Iowa: Illegal carrying of weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $50,000.
· Trevis Edward Dean, 19, of Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with firearm, illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $130,000.
Det. Sgt. Dustin Fontenot, and Det. Andrew Malveaux are the lead investigators.
