FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the Gulf as a heavier rain threat arrives Friday/Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a rather rainy night across most of Southwest Louisiana, the bulk of the showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end before sunrise, which leaves us with damp roads for the commute but not too many other problems as we start the day. Temperatures are in the 70s right now and will likely jump back up to around 90 this afternoon as our storm threat will be hit or miss today.
The forecast for today keeps rain chances in the 40-50% range later this morning and into the afternoon, with widely scattered thunderstorms that will likely begin to return in spots as we move closer to midday and through the afternoon. While not everyone gets rained on today, the storms that pop up will contain briefly heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning so be prepared to head indoors when thunder roars.
While our system in the Gulf continues to slowly organize on Thursday, the forecast for our area tomorrow won’t be much different than today with the best chance of seeing thunderstorms arriving later in the afternoon as a few tropical rain bands begin to arrive later in the day. These will be brief but could bring a downpour or two to the area as they move through. Our higher rain chances won’t arrive until Friday and Saturday as the system makes its closest pass to our area with a landfall well to our south in Texas.
Rain chances Friday and Saturday will be up to 80% and there will likely be several rounds of tropical downpours moving through the area. These too will likely be brief, but in more frequency as our system in the Gulf nears a landfall along the central Texas coast. Therefore, our impacts will be minimal from this storm which could likely still be upgraded to a tropical depression or even tropical storm prior to landfall.
The National Hurricane Center is still giving this system a 40% chance of tropical formation this week before landfall along the Texas coast by Friday and it would be named either Gonzalo or Hanna, depending on which storm develops the fastest, as there is also a tropical depression well out in the central Atlantic that will likely take the G name later today or tomorrow. This Atlantic system bears watching but does not appear to be a Gulf of Mexico threat at this time.
Rainfall amounts for our area through the weekend still looks to be between 2 and 3 inches, but locally higher amounts of over 4 inches are possible for the coastal parishes where some of the heaviest rain will fall. These totals will come over the course of a few days so flooding does not appear to be an issue, especially considering our area hasn’t seen too much rain over the past several days and grounds are not completely saturated.
Tides will likely run slightly higher than normal Friday and Saturday which will also not be good days to be on a boat in the Gulf due to the breezier conditions and rough chop on the waters. Although winds don’t appear to be a concern for our area due to the location of the storms begin so far to our south, some minor coastal flooding will be possible during times of high tide both Friday and Saturday with a persistent easterly wind.
Rain chances continue into the weekend as additional heavy rain at times continues for Saturday. Even after the departure of the storm this weekend, an abundance of tropical moisture will carry over into next week, keeping daily scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast through the extended period.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
