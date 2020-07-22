FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching the Gulf as a heavier rain threat arrives Friday/Saturday

While our system in the Gulf continues to slowly organize on Thursday, the forecast for our area tomorrow won’t be much different than today with the best chance of seeing thunderstorms arriving later in the afternoon as a few tropical rain bands begin to arrive later in the day. These will be brief but could bring a downpour or two to the area as they move through. Our higher rain chances won’t arrive until Friday and Saturday as the system makes its closest pass to our area with a landfall well to our south in Texas.