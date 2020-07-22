FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this afternoon, watching the Gulf and potential for heavy rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tracking a few showers and storms this afternoon with warm temperatures as we have risen into the lower 90′s. All eyes are remaining on the tropics, in particular the Gulf as we have an invest we are watching that has the potential to bring heavy rain for Southwest Louisiana.
This afternoon has been filled with more sunshine than the last several days and that has warmed us into the lower 90′s, but the heating of the day has also helped to spark a few showers and storms. We will continue to see the chance of showers and storms through sunset before things begin to dry out during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be falling slowly this evening as we drop back into the middle 80′s and back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Thursday morning, which is where we should be for this time of year. Heading into Thursday afternoon we will be watching for showers and storms to be around, but the majority of the rain looks to be in the afternoon and into the late evening hours. This will be coming from the invest in the Gulf and deep tropical moisture is going to be brought in and provide the chance for heavy rain across portions of Southwest Louisiana.
Some of the heaviest and widespread rain looks to come during the day on Friday and into Saturday as the invest moves closer to us. I want to stress that even if the storm becomes a depression or gets a name the impacts to Southwest Louisiana won’t change as we are still going to see rain from the system, but the overall track is going to stay to our South and move into the Texas Coast as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Bottom line is that we can expect some much needed rainfall across the area and temperatures will be on the cooler side thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Highs Friday through early next week will remain in the middle and upper 80′s as scattered showers and storms will be possible right on into next week.
As for the rest of the tropics we now have Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is in the middle of the Atlantic and moving off towards the west. It’s projected to become the first hurricane of the season, but the good news is that as it moves westward it looks to encounter a more hostile environment and weaken. Overall keep the rain gear handy over the coming days and make sure to follow the KPLC 7Weather Team for the latest information.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
