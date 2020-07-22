FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this afternoon, watching the Gulf and potential for heavy rain

This afternoon has been filled with more sunshine than the last several days and that has warmed us into the lower 90′s, but the heating of the day has also helped to spark a few showers and storms. We will continue to see the chance of showers and storms through sunset before things begin to dry out during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be falling slowly this evening as we drop back into the middle 80′s and back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Thursday morning, which is where we should be for this time of year. Heading into Thursday afternoon we will be watching for showers and storms to be around, but the majority of the rain looks to be in the afternoon and into the late evening hours. This will be coming from the invest in the Gulf and deep tropical moisture is going to be brought in and provide the chance for heavy rain across portions of Southwest Louisiana.