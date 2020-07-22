Dollar General executives honor Ragley employees

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Two Dollar General employees, Sallye Salter and Tiffany Cook, were honored today by Dollar General Executives.
Executives came to the Ragley location to personally thank Salter and Tiffany for the bravery they showed in the apprehension of double-homicide suspect Neil P. Broussard.
Regional and divisional vice presidents and managers were in attendance.
On July 16, Broussard, at the time the subject of a manhunt, entered the Dollar General when employees noticed him.
Salter and Tiffany proceeded to quietly escort customers out, lock the doors, and notify authorities.
Upon arrival, Broussard turned himself in to authorities. He was then apprehended and arrested without incident.
“I commend them for being brave enough and strong enough,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said, “But we were so close we got there within seconds and were able to apprehend him without any incidents.”
Neil P. Broussard, 51, of Lake Charles is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton around 4 a.m. Wednesday in Westlake, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Broussard is being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $4 million.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.