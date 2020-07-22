Coach Frank Wilson plans to bring back ‘winning tradition’ at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys haven’t seen anything less than a winning season since 2004 and first-year head football coach Frank Wilson plans to build upon that history.
“McNeese knows how to win,” Wilson said. “This place has always won at a very high level. It’s a very prideful tradition program that has had many great players for many years and great coaches for many years.”
Wilson said a seven-game win season for McNeese is considered a down year, where for others, that may be considered a good year.
“So, that just tells you about the standard and the bar that has been set here. And not starting anything new but getting back to our winning ways. Getting back to our standard of excellence and not compromising it for anything.”
Offensively, McNeese returns two stud receivers in Trevor Begue and Cyron Sutton. In 2019, the pair combined for 122 catches for over 1700 yards and 19 touchdowns.
In addition, Quarterback Cody Orgeron is back under center. However, coach Wilson thrives on competition and plans to see a battle for the QB1 spot.
“I think we are in a good position,” Wilson said. “I think we have a guy who has proven he can be a starter and that has led this team and has done a good job. But we brought Walker Wood in to compete for it. so, we’ll let it play itself out.”
On the other side of the ball, McNeese has some holes to fill on the line and have moved some guys around for the linebacker positions. The secondary: Darion Dunn, Cory McCoy, Andre Sam, and Colby Burton is the most experienced group, according to Wilson.
“I think we are as talented as anyone in the conference,” Wilson said. “We are talented as most secondaries that I have been around. We have guys that have game experience, guys that have started for us. Guys that understand how to play well together.”
McNeese defensive back Colby Burton said the work will speak for itself.
“We communicate during drills,” Burton said. “We communicate after workouts. We chill after workouts. We’re here to do something special. We want to have one of the best secondaries that ever came through McNeese.”
Talk will take action on Friday when McNeese is allowed to gather as a full team to workout. Pads or helmets aren’t allowed just yet due to the pandemic but they can use a ball.
Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett said the conference plans on proceeding with the 2020 season as scheduled. The Pokes will start fall camp on Aug. 7.
