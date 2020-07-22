Cal-Cam Hospital, City of Sulphur encourage mask wearing

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital and the City of Sulphur have issued a joint statement encouraging the community to continue utilizing personal, protective measures.
This includes wearing masks to help protect the community, families, and loved ones against the spread of COVID-19.
The West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital and the City of Sulphur urge all citizens to do the following:
· Wear a mask when in a public setting
· Avoid large crowds or gatherings
· Practice appropriate social distancing at all times
· Wash hands and/ or use alcohol-based cleaners often
“These are small actions, but they are so vital in slowing the spread of COVID-19, protecting our community and keeping our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay.
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has experienced a sharp increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and has been on ICU diversion for the last several days, according to the joint statement.
“With the rise of COVID-19 positive cases among the 18-29 age group, many of whom are asymptomatic, we’re experiencing an increase in patients with exposure, as well as staff, during this recent surge than at any other time since March,” said Janie Fruge', CEO at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. “This is not about politics. This is a true public health emergency and everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
