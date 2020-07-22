Cal-Cam Hospital, City of Sulphur encourage mask wearing

“With the rise of COVID-19 positive cases among the 18-29 age group, many of whom are asymptomatic, we’re experiencing an increase in patients with exposure, as well as staff, during this recent surge than at any other time since March,” said Janie Fruge', CEO at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. “This is not about politics. This is a true public health emergency and everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”