Tick awarness

It’s important to check your dog for ticks often as leaving them on can have serious side effects. Dr. Kroes says, “They can get something called tick paralysis. That’s an onset of paralysis that usually goes away after the removal of a tick. They can definitely get swollen joints, lameness.. they can have fever, they can act really tired, or they might even lose their appetite. So it’s definitely prudent that if you see a tick on your dog to try your best to remove the whole thing.”