Tick awarness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Taking a hike or even just a walk down the street might be your dog’s favorite activity. But ticks can often be waiting in grass or wooded areas to attach to you or your pet.
The experts at Gill Bright Animal Hospital shared some tips to help deal with ticks.
Dr. Kevin Shrewsberry says, “Ticks are insects and they like to feed off of the blood from dogs. So they’ll attach and they’ll have what we call a blood meal.”
Dr. Crystal Kroes explains, “What they’ll do is, they’ll go to the end of the grass blades, hang upside down and wait for a dog or a human to walk by. So definitely keeping brush piles down and mowing your yard frequently will help keep the tick population down around your home.”
She says that there are tell-tale signs of when your dog has a tick on them, “Well a lot of times their skin will be irritated and inflamed from the tick bite. They might chew at the spot where the tick is or itch at it. Sometimes if they have really long hair you’ll notice that the tick will migrate to areas where there is less fur.”
Removing those ticks is a process says Dr. Shrewsberry, “When you do remove it with tweezers or something you just want to make sure that you get all the way at the base of the tick and pull with a gentle sturdy motion to try and get everything out of there that you can. Clean the area with soap and water. You can use a little bit of rubbing alcohol to try and clean that area up.”
It’s important to check your dog for ticks often as leaving them on can have serious side effects. Dr. Kroes says, “They can get something called tick paralysis. That’s an onset of paralysis that usually goes away after the removal of a tick. They can definitely get swollen joints, lameness.. they can have fever, they can act really tired, or they might even lose their appetite. So it’s definitely prudent that if you see a tick on your dog to try your best to remove the whole thing.”
Dr. Kroes and Dr. Shrewsberry say if you are uncomfortable removing a tick from your pet to reach out to your veterinary office for assistance.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.