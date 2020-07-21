Texas man accused of stealing truck, trailer, ZTRs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man is accused of stealing $50,000 in vehicles and equipment from a business in the 5100 block of Maplewood Drive.
Brock Galloway, 31, of Livingston, Texas, is suspected of stealing a company truck and trailer containing two zero turn lawn mowers and a welding machine, along with numerous other lawn equipment tools, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Galloway is also accused of damaging the gate.
Deputies were called to the business on July 18 in regards to stolen lawn equipment and tools, Vincent said.
Through further investigation, detectives and the CPSO Real Time Crime Center identified Galloway as a suspect, Vincent said. Once in custody, Galloway confirmed that he was responsible for the stolen equipment, and told detectives where to find some of the stolen items.
Galloway has since been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
He has been arrested for:
· Theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
· Theft over $25,000
· Simple criminal property damage $1,000 to $50,000
Judge Clayton Davis has set Galloway’s bond at $32,000.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office Det. James Rathke is the lead investigator.
The Texas City Police and Polk Country Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of the stolen items.
