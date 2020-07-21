SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 21, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 5:40 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2020.

Albert Stevens, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (3 charges).

Robert Scott Henderson, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; reckless operation; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer with violence.

Eulice Medina Dominguez Maynor, 21, Lake Charles: Battery; federal detainer.

Jared Micah Bethany, 38, Galveston, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Quintin Dewade Henry, 34, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Dedric Keith Collins, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Shannon J. Martinez, 53, Starks: Contempt of court.

Vanessa Morgan Renteria-Molina, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Oneal Courmier, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Natalie Nicole Richardson, 37, Nederland, TX: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Chrystal Renee Gore, 43, Vidor, TX: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Clifton Colon Charles, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.

Eric Ryan Bennett, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry James Lee Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm.

Roche Royalle Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dedrick Jermaine Richmond, 25, Iowa: Second offense illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Devonte Isiah George, 19, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Eric Jerome Leger, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Johnathan Bernard Nero, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Jacquetta Nicole Brown, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; child endangerment.

Santana Nashell Trahan, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.