SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2020.
Albert Stevens, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (3 charges).
Robert Scott Henderson, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; reckless operation; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer with violence.
Eulice Medina Dominguez Maynor, 21, Lake Charles: Battery; federal detainer.
Jared Micah Bethany, 38, Galveston, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Quintin Dewade Henry, 34, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
Dedric Keith Collins, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Shannon J. Martinez, 53, Starks: Contempt of court.
Vanessa Morgan Renteria-Molina, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Oneal Courmier, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Natalie Nicole Richardson, 37, Nederland, TX: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.
Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Chrystal Renee Gore, 43, Vidor, TX: Identity theft of $1,000 or more; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
Clifton Colon Charles, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.
Eric Ryan Bennett, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry James Lee Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm.
Roche Royalle Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Dedrick Jermaine Richmond, 25, Iowa: Second offense illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Devonte Isiah George, 19, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Eric Jerome Leger, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Johnathan Bernard Nero, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Jacquetta Nicole Brown, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; child endangerment.
Santana Nashell Trahan, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
