Parish school plans in Southwest Louisiana

Parish school plans in Southwest Louisiana
Parish school plans in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)
July 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 3:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Schools in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon have announced plans for the 2020-2021 school year with details on how they’ll reopen in August.

The following parishes have announced their return to school plans:

Calcasieu

Connected Classrooms

Following last week’s Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) meeting, additional regulations...

Posted by Calcasieu Parish School Board on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Allen

Allen Parish School Board said students report August 10. The back to school plan will be posted the week of July 20.

[ 7/10/2020 Allen Parish Update from Superintendent Kent Reed ]

Beauregard

Cameron

Superintendent Charley Lemons outlines the Virtual Option and On-Campus Option along with Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 Guidelines.

Jeff Davis

Jefferson Davis Parish Schools - Updated Return-to-School Plan 2020-21 & Revised 2020-21 School Calendar Please use the...

Posted by Jefferson Davis Parish Schools on Friday, July 17, 2020

Vernon

[ Vernon Parish Strong Start ]

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.