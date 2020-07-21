Parish school plans in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Schools in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon have announced plans for the 2020-2021 school year with details on how they’ll reopen in August.
The following parishes have announced their return to school plans:
Allen Parish School Board said students report August 10. The back to school plan will be posted the week of July 20.
Superintendent Charley Lemons outlines the Virtual Option and On-Campus Option along with Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 Guidelines.
