Odums focuses on positives of playing football in spring

“Can you imagine what A.W. Mumford Stadium will be like on a Saturday night in the springtime?” Odums asked. “Where the weather is pleasant, where the environment is electric? Grilling ... in March. Can you smell that off the Mississippi River? I don’t know what negatives you want me to point out, but from a positive standpoint, I think we could be onto something that could be very, very remarkable and magical spring of ’21.”