LSU’s Stevens, Stingley named to Thorpe Award watch list

Stevens is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in 2019 and was a second-team All-SEC selection on the national championship team. He is LSU’s leading returning tackler. In 2019, he had 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.