LSU’s Shelvin named to Outland Trophy watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list.
Shelvin is a 6-foot-3, 346-pound junior from Lafayette. He played in 14 games as a sophomore with 13 starts at nose tackle.
He was credited with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.
He was recognized as perhaps the best performer of all LSU defensive linemen during the national championship season.
He was also the Tigers’ most productive defensive lineman in 2019.
The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman in the US. LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.
