LSU’s Cox, Clark named to Butkus Award watch list

Clark is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior who played his prep football at Southern Lab. As a sophomore, he played in all 15 games of the national championship season and started three of those. Finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50. He also had 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In his first start as a Tiger, he had a career-best nine tackles in the season-opening win over Georgia Southern.