Leesville man arrested for child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of sharing illicit images with a juvenile victim and possessing child pornography.
Daniel Lloyd, 28, was arrested for three counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and prostitution involving persons under seventeen, Louisiana State Police said.
Lloyd was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
An online reporting system is available for the public to report suspicious activity.
