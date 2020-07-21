Inmates’ family members concerned as COVID cases continue at Allen Correctional

“We understand relatives’ concerns. The Department of Corrections (DOC) continues to follow Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols to maximize its response, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Early on, the DOC suspended visitation and volunteering, implemented screening of all DOC employees arriving for work, and ramped up disinfection of all state-run prisons. In addition, staff and inmates have been provided masks and soap, and sanitizer is available with the corrections officers. The Department has issued uniform guidelines to all state-run prisons regarding medical isolation procedures for those infected and medical quarantine for those who have been exposed to the virus. These protocols are based upon CDC and LDH-issued guidelines to prison facilities, and have been in place since the beginning to prevent the spread of this virus. At Allen Correctional Center, and as required in these guidelines, symptomatic COVID-19 inmates are housed in medical isolation, separate from those who are asymptomatic or those whose symptoms have significantly improved. All COVID-19 cases are actively monitored by medical professionals as recommended by the CDC.”