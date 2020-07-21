FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms today, eyes on the Gulf to end the week

A partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80′s to near 90 for our highs. We have seen a few showers and storms this morning with the highest concentration along and south of I-10, but we are seeing more storms moving in off of the Gulf and that will be sticking around through early evening before diminishing after sunset. As we move through the overnight we may see a few scattered showers and storms through the early morning hours of our Wednesday. Temperatures overall though start out in the middle and upper 70′s and will be warming into the upper 80′s to near 90 for the afternoon as we see a little more in the way of sunshine. Rain chances are slightly lower for Wednesday as we are in between systems, but our typical afternoon storms will be around. All eyes turn to the tropics and the Gulf for late week as we are watching a tropical wave moving through.