FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms today, eyes on the Gulf to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are tracking scattered showers and storms this afternoon as they move in off the Gulf and will continue through the evening before winding down overnight. The tropics are waking up and we are watching the Gulf as we head into Thursday and Friday.
A partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80′s to near 90 for our highs. We have seen a few showers and storms this morning with the highest concentration along and south of I-10, but we are seeing more storms moving in off of the Gulf and that will be sticking around through early evening before diminishing after sunset. As we move through the overnight we may see a few scattered showers and storms through the early morning hours of our Wednesday. Temperatures overall though start out in the middle and upper 70′s and will be warming into the upper 80′s to near 90 for the afternoon as we see a little more in the way of sunshine. Rain chances are slightly lower for Wednesday as we are in between systems, but our typical afternoon storms will be around. All eyes turn to the tropics and the Gulf for late week as we are watching a tropical wave moving through.
Thursday we start out with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms, but the coverage begins to increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as deep tropical moisture begins to work its way in. The tropical wave that is expected to emerge over the Gulf later today and into Wednesday has a 40% chance of developing, but even if it does form it doesn’t change our forecast because we will still see rain and how much rain is dependent upon the exact track of the system. Regardless we can except tropical rain bands to bring rain beginning late Thursday and lasting through Friday and possibly even into Saturday based on how fast the system moves. Overall in terms of rainfall we could be looking at a general 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts. Temperatures remain cooler Thursday through Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 80′s.
As for the extended forecast we can expect scattered storms to remain in the forecast through next week with highs rebounding back into the lower 90′s. There is another tropical wave that is in the Atlantic that could become a named system before the storm in the Gulf, but this is well out to sea and is expected to encounter a more hostile environment in the coming days that should help to limit development. For now stayed tuned to the KPLC 7Weather Team for the latest and download the free KPLC 7Weather app to get the latest information.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
