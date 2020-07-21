FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the return today; watching the Gulf late-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our first tropical disturbance of the week a couple hundred miles south of our coastline and moving into Texas, rain bands extending around this low are still developing and will push inland through the morning and afternoon hours. Some showers around this morning will dampen the roads for some, so make sure to slow down and drive with caution.
The good news this morning is that radar trends continue to show weakening in the heavier rain bands once they move onshore, so the rain intensity will be light for those traveling this morning. Additional showers and even a few heavier downpours will be possible later today, especially on into the afternoon hours as brief tropical showers lift through the area.
This first tropical system of the week is already moving over land in Texas, but we’ll have to keep our eyes on the Gulf for another area of low pressure that will possibly take on more tropical characteristics by Thursday and Friday as it too moves toward the Texas coast. This system will bring higher rain chances to the area later this week along with the threat of some heavier rain, although the heaviest rain and highest rain amounts may miss us to the south.
As of now, there does not appear to be any real concern for major impacts from this system for Southwest Louisiana, nor do I expect that to change, regardless of whether it actually becomes a tropical depression or even a named tropical storm prior to landfall by Saturday. Models carry this low far enough south that we should have no wind concerns, although higher than normal tides can be expected beginning Thursday and likely continuing through Saturday.
Preliminary rainfall totals of between 1 and 3 inches will be possible with this tropical system with the higher amounts along the coastal parishes with locations inlands receiving the lower part of that amount. By Sunday, this system will have moved well into Texas, but a continuous slug of tropical moisture getting pulled onshore in its wake will continue to bring a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms which will also continue into next week.
Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest updates on the tropics this week, and while neither of these systems poses a real threat to our coastline, it’s important to note that we are in hurricane season, so it’s always important to stay prepared as things can and occasionally do change quickly in the Gulf this time of year!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
