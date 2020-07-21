Double homicide suspect appears in 72-hour court

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Homicide suspect Neil Patrick Broussard appeared in 72-hour court this morning, a hearing to verify those in jail have legal representation. The hearing is held on closed-circuit TV between the jail and the judges’ office during this pandemic.
Attorney Richard Bourke, with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, confirmed that he and attorney Elliott Brown have been assigned to represent Broussard, because of the possibility he will be charged with capital murder and face the death penalty if convicted. Bourke says in this morning’s hearing, the judge acknowledged they are representing Broussard.
Broussard is in the Calcasieu jail, accused of killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton, both of Westlake. Hidalgo’s mother Catherine was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized.
The case will be presented to a Calcasieu grand jury which will decide if Broussard should be indicted.
Broussard is facing charges of:
· Two counts of first-degree murder.
· Attempted first-degree murder.
· Second-degree kidnapping.
· First-degree rape
· Molestation of a juvenile.
