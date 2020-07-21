Calcasieu Parish School Board makes changes to return to school plan

The start of the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed. The school board is now planning to start school for students on Monday, August 24, instead of August 14. They hope this new start state will provide an opportunity for the number of positive COVID-19 cases to improve. It will also give staff additional time to ensure scheduling arrangements are in place, as well as time to ensure all students in need of a device and/or internet are able to obtain that. This will also give families additional time to make necessary plans due to these changes.