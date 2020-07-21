Calcasieu Parish School Board makes changes to return to school plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has made two changes to the parish’s return to school plan in anticipation of the Governor’s upcoming COVID-19 update on July 24, 2020.
The school board says that because COVID-19 numbers remain high, they are anticipating that the state will remain in the current recovery phase.
This entire plan with additional details is subject to approval by Calcasieu Parish School Board on July 30. The agenda and plan will be available for public viewing prior to that meeting. Members of the public can attend the Board Meeting to share public comments.
Students in Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade will follow the plan the school board has currently outlined with fulltime face-to-face instruction. Students in 7th-12th grade will be placed on an alternating day (blue/gold) schedule and only report in a face-to-face setting two days a week. Students will receive school work to complete, most likely virtually, on days they do not report to campus.
- Students with last names beginning with letters A-K will attend Mondays and Wednesdays (Blue Days).
- Students with last names beginning with letters L-Z will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays (Gold Days).
Arrangements will be made to ensure students in the same household are placed on the same schedule, even if those students have different last names.
Depending on IEP accommodations, some Special Education students in 7th-12th grade will report to campus for face-to-face instruction Monday through Thursday.
The school board says this change will provide a better opportunity for social distancing to be maintained during transitions and in classrooms. It will also provide more efficient transportation schedules for families under the current Phase 2 guidelines which limit school bus capacity to 50%.
The start of the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed. The school board is now planning to start school for students on Monday, August 24, instead of August 14. They hope this new start state will provide an opportunity for the number of positive COVID-19 cases to improve. It will also give staff additional time to ensure scheduling arrangements are in place, as well as time to ensure all students in need of a device and/or internet are able to obtain that. This will also give families additional time to make necessary plans due to these changes.
All other items outlined in the school board’s original plan including feeding, transportation, enhanced safety measures, and more will all remain the same. All IEPs will be honored for students. CPSB Connected Classrooms will still be available and the grace period for any changes now ends Friday, September 4.
If you previously registered for CPSB Connected Classrooms and want to withdraw that application, click here. If you wish to enroll in CPSB Connected Classrooms after seeing these modifications, applications can be found here. The deadline to enroll in CPSB Connected Classrooms has been extended to Friday, July 24, and withdrawal requests must also be completed by that date.
