Authorities arrest barricaded suspect in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have arrested a barricaded suspect in Moss Bluff, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a disturbance at a business in Sulphur this morning but when they arrived the suspect had already fled the scene.
Deputies were able to find the suspect at his home in Moss Bluff and determined that they needed to breach the door.
The suspect later came out of the home and was placed under arrest without incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
