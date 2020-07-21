Astros win first summer exhibition game over Royals, 6-3

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros and pitcher Lance McCullers looked prime for the regular season with the team’s 6-3 summer exhibition win over the Royals Monday night. McCullers was sharp in his five innings of work, as he allowed four hits, no walks and picked six strikeouts. The only run given up was a solo home run to Salvador Perez.
The Astros offense showed its usual pop as Alex Bregman opened the first inning with an RBI-double that scored outfielder George Springer to give Houston a 1-0 advantage.
Houston would add four more runs in the fourth thanks to a pair of two-run homers by Josh Reddick and Martin Maldonado.
The box score can be found here.
Game two of the exhibition series is set for Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on the MLB Network.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.