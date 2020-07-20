SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2020.
Nolan Lamont Green, 40, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing; resisting an officer.
Kenric Arrington Artis, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; probation laned for traffic; contempt of court (2 charges).
Bryne Kieth Roache, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Jonathan Jerel Bennett, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
Blake David Galloway, 30, Livingston, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (3 charges); burglary.
Roger James Rankins, 54, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana.
Anthony D. Jenkins, 49, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.
Esmael Cruz Cruz III, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
