SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - July 19, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 20, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 5:35 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 19, 2020.

Nolan Lamont Green, 40, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Kenric Arrington Artis, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; probation laned for traffic; contempt of court (2 charges).

Bryne Kieth Roache, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Jonathan Jerel Bennett, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blake David Galloway, 30, Livingston, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (3 charges); burglary.

Roger James Rankins, 54, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana.

Anthony D. Jenkins, 49, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Esmael Cruz Cruz III, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.