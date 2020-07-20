Suspect in Moss Bluff standoff sentenced to 20 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man who was involved in a standoff in Moss Bluff after failing to show up for sentencing was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison.
McKartney Young was sentenced as a third habitual offender with other charges pending, including a charge of first-degree murder.
Young hid inside the attic of home in the Moss Bluff area on July 10 after failing to show up for sentencing on June 16. The situation led to a standoff for more than four hours before Young left the attic and was arrested.
Young was to be sentenced on a narcotics conviction, but is also a suspect in the 2003 death of 15-year-old Misty Lynn Guillory.
He was charged with second degree murder in connection with the 2003 killing but now faces a first degree murder charge.
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said Young was sentenced to 20 years department of corrections for Possession of CDS schedule II with intent to distribute and 3 years, 4 months to the department of corrections for Possession of CDS schedule V with intent to distribute.
Each sentence was ordered to be served concurrently with credit for time served.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.