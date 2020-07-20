SOWELA announces plans for Fall 2020 semester

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has announced their plans for the fall semester amid COVID-19.
“SOWELA’s fall 2020 semester is rapidly approaching and begins on August 17. In a time of much uncertainty due to COVID 19, we want to make sure our faculty, staff, and students are aware of the plans the College has made to help ensure, as much as possible, their safety, health, and well-being,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall.
There will be three formats available for instruction: face-to-face classroom experience, online, and a hybrid model (combination of online and face-to-face).
According to SOWELA, students who wish to take online courses will have the $40 registration fee waived through Spring 2020, along with the nonresident fee waived for out-of-state and international students.
The Fall 2020 academic calendar has also been modified. It will not include a Fall Break in October.
The fall semester begins on August 17 and will end early on November 25, with exception to technical program testing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a result of holiday gatherings.
Social distancing protocols will be in effect during instruction and lab times. Masks must be worn on campus, regular hand-washing is encouraged, hand sanitizer stations are available in campus facilities, and equipment, classrooms, and buildings will be regularly sanitized.
The College continues to accept new students for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information, contact the One Stop Enrollment Center at (337) 421-6550 or onestop@sowela.edu.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.