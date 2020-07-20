Obituaries for teenagers killed in shooting published

“Kyla was a student at Westlake High School going into her Senior year and was involved in Theater which she loved. She had a passion for archery, shooting, video games, arts and crafts, anime, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Kyla worked as a carhop for Sonic in Westlake. She knew how to perform sign language and something she enjoyed doing was singing the ‘Peanut Butter Jelly’ song to annoy her sister Kharie.”