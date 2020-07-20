Obituaries for teenagers killed in shooting published

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two teenagers killed last week are being remembered with funeral services this week.
Kyla Lenee Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Timothy Charlton, 18, were the victims of a double homicide in Westlake on Wednesday, July 15.
“Kyla was a student at Westlake High School going into her Senior year and was involved in Theater which she loved. She had a passion for archery, shooting, video games, arts and crafts, anime, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Kyla worked as a carhop for Sonic in Westlake. She knew how to perform sign language and something she enjoyed doing was singing the ‘Peanut Butter Jelly’ song to annoy her sister Kharie.”
Read Kyla’s full obituary HERE.
“Kaleb was born in Fort Worth, Texas but was raised in Westlake, Louisiana. Kaleb graduated High School as a Valedictorian in 2019 and worked at Sonic as a shift supervisor. He enjoyed playing on the computer, video games, and spending time with his family and friends.”
Read Kaleb’s full obituary HERE.
